The Basement Gig set to host rapper MI Abaga

African Number One Rapper and Chocolate City boss, MI Abaga is set to headline the first ever Special Edition of The Basement Gig holding March 22, 2018 at the Alba lounge, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This edition is tagged a Special one, as it celebrates MI Abaga’s most recent offering, the ‘Rendezvous’ album; on which he featured an impressive list of very gifted emerging acts.

The event will also feature performances by some of these artistes including Terry Apala, CKay, Chillz, Joules Da Kid, Straffitti and Blaq Bonez, with music from DJ Six7even. As usual, the show will be hosted by the official chaperone of The Basement Gig and Cool 96.9FM OAP, Kemi Smallzz and co-hosted by Sheye Banks.

The Discovery Acts for the month of March are Jephy Jay and Jazz Atta.



Mutiat Alli