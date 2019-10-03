Luis Suarez has said that Barcelona is the best club in the world and that everyone looks at Barcelona through a magnifying glass.

He scored two classy goals to inspire Barcelona to a 2-1 comeback win over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Catalans inflicted a first defeat on Antonio Conte since he took charge of the Italians.

Inter, who lead Serie A after winning all six domestic games under Conte, produced a wonderful first-half display and took the lead in the second minute through Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez.

Luis Suárez: "We are the best club in the world. Everyone looks at us through a magnifying glass. We are the rival to beat and we have to have this mentality throughout the whole competition." pic.twitter.com/WhC7SyV1pf — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 2, 2019

The Catalans caught Inter out on the counter-attack to take the lead in the 84th minute, with captain Lionel Messi feeding Suarez who produced a cool low finish to prompt relieved celebrations among the 86,000 fans in the stadium.

The win put Barca second in Group F with four points from two games, the same as leaders Borussia Dortmund who won 2-0 at Slavia Prague. Inter have one point.

“This is a very valuable victory for us against a direct rival,” Suarez told reporters.

“We were aware that if we continued playing like we had in the first half we could lose but the key thing was we stayed patient and were able to create chances.”