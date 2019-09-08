As parts of efforts to discourage open defecation and ensure a healthy environment, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje has built a modern toilet facility for the Idi- Ose community in Adabata area of Ilorin, Kwara state.

The three -compartment toilet facility was commissioned at the weekend and was handed over to the benefitting community.

Baraje, a former national chairman of the PDP said the facility is to discourage residents of the area from defecating in the open or nearby bushes and streams.

Represented by Alhaji AbdulRageem Olesin, Baraje promised to construct more of such structures in areas where they are needed as part of his humanitarian services to the society.

He expressed concern that lack of toilet facilities is not too healthy for residents, adding that open defecations leads to outbreak of epidemics.

Baraje therefore, appealed to the beneficiaries to make proper use of the facility.

Responding on behalf of the benefitting residents, Alhaji Isiaka Adafila, who facilitated the project, commended Baraje for coming to their aid by constructing the toilet and promised to make proper use of it.

According to him, the facility would stop the practice whereby people particularly the young ones in the area defecate in the open or nearby bushes.