Stanbic IBTC: Ajogu becomes Independent Director

The Board of Directors of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Professor Fabian Ajogwu (SAN), as an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board, to drive the Group’s growth strategy.

A statement signed by Mr. Chidi Okezie, Company Secretary and released on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, via the Nigerian Stock Exchange, said that Ajogwu’s appointment took effect from Monday, July 3, 2017, following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

The Bank said it was “confident that the appointment of Ajogwu to its board would be instrumental in driving the Group’s growth strategy.”

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, said Ajogwu, apart from being a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), he is also a Professor of Corporate Governance at the Lagos Business School.

He is also the author of several books on legal practice in Nigeria, spanning corporate governance, arbitration, mergers and acquisition and commercial law amongst others.

An alumnus of the University of Lagos and University of Nigeria Nsukka, where he obtained his LL.B and LL.M respectively, Prof Ajogwu holds a Doctorate degree in Law from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, as well as, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Barcelona Spain.

He has also attended several executive courses at the Lagos Business School, “Said” Business School at Oxford University UK, Aspen Institute Aspen Colorado U.S.A, and the Harvard Business School, Boston Massachusetts, U.S.A.

He has been Lead Counsel to the Federal Government of Nigeria in several cases on Aviation, Defence, Energy, and Financial services.

He has served as Honorary Counsel to the State of Israel, Venezuela and the Republic of South Africa in Nigeria.

Ajogwu was a member of the team that drafted the 2003 Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC’s) Code of Corporate Governance. He also chaired the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Committee (NCC) on Corporate Governance that produced the 2014 NCC Code of Corporate Governance for the Telecommunications’ Sector.

He is a Fellow of the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria; Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators Nigeria, and a Fellow of the African Leadership Initiative West Africa, Henry Crown.

He is also a member of the International Bar Association, the International Council for Commercial Arbitration as well as the London Court of International Arbitration.