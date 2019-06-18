Bank drivers arrested for threatening to kidnap their female boss

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

On the 16/6/2019 at about 8:15pm, Police detectives attached to the command special Anti Robbery Squard (SARS) arrested one izuchukwu Nebolisa,33, and Simeon Obiakor,35 at Jesus Estate, Anambra State.

The suspects, who are driver attached to First Bank Plc, Akwa ,has conspired and continously threatened to kidnap their branch manager, one chinwe Ezenwa to kidnap, through anonymous text messages, unless she pays N2 million naira

they were, however ,triangulated and subsequently arrested after sustained intelligence, they have equally confessed to the crime and the sim card used has also been recoverd