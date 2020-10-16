Bangladesh High Commission lauds role of arts, culture on unity

By Ebere Chibuzor

The outgoing High Commissioner, People’s Republic of Bangladesh, His Excellency, Shameen Ahsan, has described arts and culture as a veritable platform designed to unite the diplomatic community in Nigeria at large, Daily Times gathered.

Ahsan who made the disclosure Wednesday at Abuja while commending Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe and management team for organizing a farewell ceremony for him.

He stated that in his period of stewardship in Nigeria, the country was a home away from home for him and entire family.

“I will remain eternally grateful to the DG and the entire NCAC family for the platform provided for my country to showcase our rich cultural heritage during the 11th and 12th INAC Expo. Those memories I will ever cherish”, he reiterated. He noted that during his stay in Nigeria, his country was able to participate fully in the Abuja Carnival, Calabar Carnival, two editions of the International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC) and other cultural events which over 60 delegates from Bangladesh were able to participate and witness the Bangladesh/Nigeria joint cultural show.

According to Runsewe, the memory of harmonious diplomatic relationship shared with Ahsan will remain evergreen.

Runsewe made this assertion in Abuja in a ceremony organised NCAC to mark sendforth of the commissioner who departs Nigeria to continue his diplomatic mission in the Republic of Italy.

He revealed, during his stay in Nigeria, the outgoing High Commissioner culturally cemented the relationship that existed between Nigeria and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh as evident in her attendance of the eleventh and twelfth editions of the International Arts and Crafts Expo,INAC, and other cultural events organized in Nigeria with robust display of her country’s cultural endowments. He thereby disclosed that Ahsan who was an expert in Security and International Relations has served in countries like Kuwait, Washington and parts of Africa before his posting to Nigeria in the year 2017. He recalled that the relationship that exists between Nigeria and the Republic of Bangladesh is very cordial and has created a strong bond and opened a window for cultural diplomacy between the two countries.

The NCAC boss therefore urged the outgoing High Commissioner to sustain his high level of integrity and diplomatic acumen in his new assignment, though the Council will dearly miss his wealth of experience.

Ahsan appreciated Rinsewe for being a wonderful host and assured him that the People’s Republic of Bangladesh will attend the 13th edition of INAC in November this year.

High point of the event was the presentation of various souvenir gift items to the outgoing High Commissioner by the DG, NCAC, cutting of cake and a farewell toast conducted by Runsewe who promised to be a special guest of the outgoing High Commission in his new country of assignment, in the nearest future.

