Bandits Set Police Station Ablaze, Kill 13 In Niger Community

Bandits stormed Beri town in Niger state’s Bobi area, torching a police station and killing over 13 persons, including a police officer.

The attack was reported in a document by the Niger State Emergency Management Agency on Monday, only a day after 200 children were abducted from a school in the state.

Several persons were hurt in the incident, according to the emergency services.

According to the agency, the bandits also targeted Unguwan Malam Bako in Kotonkoro region and abducted an undetermined number of persons.

Idris Ahmed Kwata, Hadiza Umaru Tunga, Momi Dalladi, Ibrahim Dalkadi, Yau Dalladi, Saadiya Garba, Garba Umar Tashanjirgi, Hussaini Shuaib, Ayuba Garba, Abdullahi Jodi, Alhaji Isah Kasakohi, and Fatima Nasiru Kwata were among the deceased, according

The largest state in the country, Niger, is one of the hardest impacted by banditry in the country.

Niger state Governor Abubakar Bello called the current state of insecurity as a “war situation” in a statement released on Sunday.

“The situation has reached crisis proportions; in fact, it is a war situation that we must address immediately,” he stated.