Bandits responsible for Ahmed Gulak assassination – Police

Ahmed Gulak, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, was killed by bandits, according to the Imo State Police Command.

SP Gulak was killed by armed bandits who intercepted his vehicle on his way to the airport on Sunday, according to Bala Elkana, the Police Public Relations Officer.

Elkana said in a statement that the former adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari left his hotel room without notifying any security staff.

According to Elkana: “On the 30/5/2021, about 07:20hrs, armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab carrying Ahmed Gulak and two others who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.

“Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the Police nor sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular.

“He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took an irregular route to the airport, six-armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified, and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Airport.

“CP Abutu Yaro fdc has directed a discreet investigation into the matter as Tactical and Special forces have been deployed to cordon off the area and arrest perpetrators.”

Following Gulak’s death, the Nigerian intelligence community blamed the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the assassination.

The group, on the other hand, denied the claim.