Bandits released four victims from Batati, Niger state

SAKA BOLAJI – MINNA

Bandits that went away with their victims at Batati in Lavun local government of Niger state last Friday has freed four of them after collecting the sum of N5.5Million ransom.

According to one of the victims who spoke to our correspondent, Mr. Kolade Olushola said they were released at about 7.30 pm on Sunday

He said others in the custody of the bandits include Bose, and Mallam Aliyu, who also owns a shop by the road, a tractor engineer who was said to be on transit.

A driver of a Hilux vehicle was shot on the spot that night because of the reflection of the light and was added to the three victims.

According to the reports the four people who have been in the hands of the bandits for three days said they can not identify the kidnappers as they were blindfolded until the day of their release.

The report added that the driver of the Hilux vehicle paid two million naira, while Mr. Kolade Olushola and Bose paid Three million naira.

It was further learned that Mallam Aliyu was able to rises the sum of N500,000 to regain his freedom.

Meanwhile, the presence of security people has been on the increase in the area since the operation last Friday.