Bandits release 27 Kaduna forestry college students

According to the Daily Trust, the 27 students kidnapped by bandits from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Kaduna State, have been released.

The Sheikh Ahmad Gumi dialogue committee arranged the students’ release, according to one of those who received them, with former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s support.

The students were among 37 people kidnapped nearly two months ago.

Just ten of the victims were released after the bandits were paid a ransom by the parents and school administration.

Their kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N500 million from the Kaduna State government, but Governor Nasir El-Rufai dismissed the idea, saying that bandits deserved to be killed.