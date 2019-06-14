Bandits on rampage in Niger

…Kill 70 persons, sack 8 villages .Displace 1, 000 persons. Rustle 800 cattle

Saka Bolaji, Minna

The death toll in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State has risen to 70 as armed bandits continued unabated ravage, sacking eight more villages and displacing over 1, 000 people.

Sources from the villages disclosed to our correspondent that the figure has swelled from 12 dead when the attack was first reported on Sunday, June 9, 2019 because the bandits have spread to more villages.

It was learnt that several injured people were rushed to various hospitals in Kuta, Erena and Zumba while the displaced villagers are seeking refuge in seven IDP camps.

According a report obtained from Senator David Umaru in whose constituency of Niger East the massacre occurred, indicated that within the last six days, 19 people have died in Kwaki village, 14 in Barden Dawaki village while eight died in Ajatawyi village.

Other casualties include seven dead in Gwassa, five in Ajayin Bataro, four others in Bwailo, three in Baton village and two reported dead in Giji village.

It was also learnt that over 800 heads of cattle were rustled during the period.

However, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state Police command, DSP Mohammed Abubakar, said that the police could only confirm 12 dead people so far.

He explained that more security personnel have been drafted to the troubled area.

Speaking with newsmen in Minna, Senator David Umaru appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to come to the rescue of Niger East constituents from the ravaging bandits.

He pleaded for the President to order the relocation of security chiefs to the area to immediately curtail the carnage.

He said: “I am in pains and sorrow over the killing of my people by armed bandits who have occupied most of our communities in the past few days.

It is horrible that over 69 people have been killed and 1000 displaced and yet there is no respite for the good people of my constituency”.

He said that it has become apparent that the situation is beyond the capacity of police, adding, “I therefore appeal to President Buhari to order the military into the area to stop the bandits”.

He added: “I am also calling on the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 1 Div Nigeria Army Kaduna to deploy more personnel to save the villagers from the onslaught of the bandits”.

Umaru stressed the need for the state government to give priority to the provision of adequate to logistics in assisting security agencies in the area.