Unknown bandits have again allegedly attacked some communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger state, sacking over1, 200 residents from their homes.

The fresh attacks is coming barely one month after armed bandits attacked seven communities in the same area, killing two women a child and sacking over 5, 000 persons from their homes.

An eyewitness revealed that the fresh attacks on Gyaramiya, Bataron Jatau and Bataron Waziri communities took place at about 10 am on Wednesday.

According to the source, the armed men dispossessed members of the communities of their valuables including food stuff and petroleum products.

The source added that the bandits did not however, kill anyone, but threatened the residents to vacate their homes and leave for Alawa Town in the same local government.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abubakar Dan-Inna said he is yet to receive official reports on the attacks from the divisional police officer in the area.

He pointed out that communication to the affected areas is a major challenge due to the difficulty of the terrain.

But, the District Head of Alawa, Ibrahim Salihu in a telephone conversation with our correspondent however, confirmed the incident. He said as at this evening over 1, 200 displaced people from the three communities are now taking refuge in Alawa.

Salihu appealed to the state government to come to the aid of the victims sacked from their homes.