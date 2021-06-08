Bandits Now Want Peace, They Were Pushed Into Crime — Sheikh Gumi

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, has stated that bandits become involved in criminal activities as a result of the country’s unfavorable circumstances.

The controversial Islamic cleric who has been at the forefront of lobbying for bandit negotiations, however, has stated that the bandits are tired of fighting and would welcome peace.

Gumi said this in an interview with the DAILY POST on Tuesday, adding that the bandits are willing to hand over their weapons for peace to rule if they have a solid working relationship with the government’s handlers.

“Yes, it’s really real since robbers say they were pushed into banditry by circumstances,” Gumi remarked when asked if bandits were exhausted.

“If they have a genuine partner, they are ready to stop it; they are tired and want peace.

“As regards their ongoing activities, you realise that even when soldiers are fighting and a ceasefire is declared, it takes a long time before they stop fighting.

“We are able to see about 80 per cent of the big ones and then some small splinter groups which we could not meet because due to circumstances as we cannot go into the bush again.

“But generally, they are ready for peace, in fact, we have gathered their representatives, discussed with them, and they said they are ready but need a genuine partner. Politics is the cause of this issue.”

Bandits have been wreaking havoc in the country’s northern regions.