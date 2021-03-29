Bandits met their Waterloos in Niger Community — Daily Times Nigeria

Saka Bolaji, Minna

Gallant Vigilante group recorded an unprecedented breakthrough in their counter-terrorism and armed banditry campaign in Niger state.



The encounter took place around the Manta axis in the Shiroro local government area of the State as an unspecified number of criminals riding on about ten motorcycles were subdued and neutralized by the Joint Security Task Force.

The Joint Security Task Force are currently combing the area with an ambush laid for the bandits following a tip-off they were about invade the area against.

Information emanating from the scene of the incident further revealed that the heartless, venomous, and Hydra-headed terrorists met their waterloo when they brought back to Shikira area of Madaka District in Rafi local government area, a freed abductee who has been in their den for quite some time and with gusto and crass impunity.



However, it was gathered that the criminals decided to extend their tentacles to Gavya axis of Manta District in Shiroro local government area, but met with a superior counterattack put in place by the locals.

The Joint Security Task Force on hearing this swiftly swung into action by laying an ambush in between Gavya and Madaka on them which later culminated into this breakthrough. In the process, they were all wasted.

Mallam Sani Abubakar Yusuf, a Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths who confirmed the story declared ” May Almighty Allah continue to strengthen our ever courageous and brave gallant officers in their efforts to restore security and peace to our land.”