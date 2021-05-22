Bandits kill 4 more persons, injure others in Kaduna fresh attacks

*Gunmen kill Kaduna priest in Katsina, kidnap another one

*Invade Abuja border town, kill one, abduct 12 others

IDIBIA GABRIEL, KADUNA

Again, bandits have killed four more persons across three local government area of Kaduna State, a statement by the state Internal Security and Home Affairs commissioner, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, has revealed.

Aruwan, in the release on Friday, said Security agencies reported that armed bandits invaded Zangon Aya town in Igabi local government area and killed two residents, Falalu Dari and Sabiu Idris respectively.

According to the report, the bandits also attacked Rugar Delu, a settlement on the fringes of the town and rustled about 30 cows belonging to one Delu Bafilata who is a herder.

“Delu sustained gunshot injuries to the chest and is receiving treatment in hospital”, it stated.

In another reported incident, armed bandits invaded Ungwan Murtala, Yakawada in Giwa local government area, and shot one Inusa Ibrahim dead.

Three other residents who sustained injuries and are now receiving treatment, includes Mustapha Ya’u, Bilyaminu Saidu and Bilyaminu Abubakar.

In Godogodo village of Jema’a local government area, armed bandits attempted to attack a police outpost but were effectively repelled by the personnel.

“However one Ayuba Madugu was killed by the gunmen.

“The incident threatened to bring about an escalation of ethno-religious tensions in the area.

However, Security operatives moved swiftly to douse the tension, and brought the situation under control. Calm has returned to the area.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports and commiserated with the families of the deceased, while praying for the repose of their souls. He wished those injured in the attack a speedy recovery.

“The Governor further commended security agencies and community leaders for de-escalating the tension that arose in Godogodo town, which resulted in erecting of barricades on the Gidanwaya-Godogodo-Jagindi road, causing motorists to retreat in panic.

“The Governor appealed to the residents of Godogodo to work together and not perceive criminality from an ethno-religious standpoint.

He urged them instead to cooperate with security agencies and other stakeholders to tackle criminals,” the commissioner added.

Meanwhile, armed bandits have reportedly killed a Catholic priest and also kidnapped another one in Katsina State, Northwest Nigeria.

The Catholic priest killed, Rev. Fr. Alphonsus Bello, is allegedly from Kaduna State, while the one kidnapped is Rev. Fr. Joe Keke is in Katsina State.

The gunmen, on Thursday night, reportedly stormed the Catholic parish and started shooting into the air, leaving some people injured in the process.

Eyewitness report stated that Rev. Okeke was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church Malunfashi, Katsina State.

The National Social Communications Director, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Padre Mike Umoh, who confirmed the incident, said the suspected bandits dumped the lifeless body of Fr. Alphonsus Bello in the farmland behind the Catechetical Training School, Malunfashi while the whereabouts of Fr. Joe Keke was still unknown.

He said: “Last night, one of the parishes of the Sokoto Diocese – St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church Malunfashi, in Katsina State – was attacked by unknown gunmen.

“Two priests were kidnapped, Frs. Joe Keke and Alphonsus Bello. Fr Keke, the former parish priest, is in his late 70s while Fr. Bello, the current parish priest, is in his 30s.

“This morning (Friday) the body of Fr Alphonsus Bello was found lifeless in the farmland behind the Catechetical Training School, Malunfashi. However, the whereabouts of Fr. Joe Keke is still unknown. No contact has been made thus far.”

A reliable source from the Catholic diocese of Sokoto said the deceased priest belonged to the Kaduna Archdiocese, but was on secondment in Sokoto Diocese and deployed to the Malumfashi parish in Katsina.

In a related development, about 12 persons, mostly males, were reportedly abducted by gunmen in Madalla, a major town near the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday.

The gunmen, according to residents who spoke with newsmen on Friday, stormed Kwankashe, an area located along Suleja expressway on Thursday morning.

A resident, who preferred not to be named for security reasons, said about 12 persons have been confirmed missing while one was killed on the spot before they abducted his wife.

“I can confirm to you that one person was killed by the gunmen, they cut his throat before taking away his wife,” the source said.

Another resident, who simply identified himself as Kay, said the gunmen who attacked the community were not less than 30 in number and were dressed in military uniforms.

“I didn’t see them during the operation but people who saw them said they were dressed in military uniform,” Mr. Kay said.

Another source, who has lived in the area for years, said the incident was the first in recent time.

In a phone interview on Friday, the Niger State Police PRO, Abiodun Wasiu, confirmed the incident but added that he could not ascertain the total number of persons abducted in the area.

“Yes, there was an incident of such around that Kwankashe area in Madalla, where some victims were taken away,” Mr. Wasiu said.

The state’s police spokesman registered the force efforts to ensure the return of the victims and arrest of the gunmen.