Bandits kill 18 persons in Sokoto

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

Rampaging gunmen suspected to be bandits seeking land occupation have killed no fewer than 18 persons across villages in Rabah local government area, of Sokoto State.

The attack also left four others persons seriously wounded with various degrees of injuries, the chairman, Zakkat and Endowment Commission and member, Sokoto State committee on Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs), Malam Lawal Maidoki, said on Sunday.

Maidoki who disclosed this to reporters in Sokoto said that council chairman and a team of joint security operatives have been drafted to Rakumni, Tsage and Kalgo for rescue operation and to pick the corpses for burial.

He described the incident as one of the most recent dastardly attacks in the state. Similar deadly attacks were carried out across 8 villages in Rabah local government last year with several people killed and displaced.

Attempts to get the Sokoto Police Command spokesperson, DSP Sadik Abubakar to confirm the attack proved abortive as he was not returning his calls.