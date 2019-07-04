At least 11 have been reportedly killed while two others were left injured in Kankara and Danmusa Local Government Areas of Katsina State as bandits struck in various communities in the councils.

According to eyewitness reports, the bandits had earlier in the day, attacked Maidabino in Danmusa Local Government Area where they reportedly killed sixteen people.

Two people said to have been injured in the attack were taken to General hospital, Dutsin-ma for treatment.

It gathered that the bandits struck at Maidabino’s local market.

“The bandits suddenly arrived while trading was going on at Maidabino market and started shooting anyhow.

“People had to scamper for safety. Sixteen people were killed in the process. We initially recovered ten bodies while we recovered an additional six bodies this morning (Thursday). We have taken the two people who sustained gunshots injuries to the General hospital, Dutsinma for treatment’’, the sources said.

The bandits reportedly struck again on Wednesday night at various communities in Kankara Local Government Area, where they reportedly killed four people at Unuwar Nagwande; nine at Unguwar Rabo and two at Gidan Daji.

The spokesman for the Katsina Police command, SP Gambo Isah while confirming the incident said that eleven people were killed in Kankara LG, adding that two were shot at Maidabino.