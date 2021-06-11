IDIBIA GABRIEL, KADUNA

A student reportedly shot dead while some others sustained gunshot injuries following the alleged invasion of bandits at Nuhu Bamali polytechnic, Zaria in kaduna state.

An Eye witness report also said that two academic staff, a wife and two children of the staff were also kidnapped during the bandits’ invasion last night.

The source however stated that the wife and two children of a staff member were released Friday morning.

It was also gathered that three unidentified students were among the kidnapped victims.

Contacted, kaduna police command spokesman Mohammed Jalige could not respond.