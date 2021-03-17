Bandits Have International Backers – NSCDC Boss — Daily Times Nigeria

Bandits operating in Nigeria, according to the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, have foreign backers.

Audi made the announcement during a training workshop for NSCDC state commandants in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Wednesday.

According to the agency, the training in Abuja is aimed at strengthening capacity on best practices for fostering effective leadership, civil-military relations, and conflict management.

According to Audi, the country is in the midst of an asymmetric war that necessitates cross-agency cooperation among security agencies.

“Following how events are unfolding in the country, we are experiencing a serious conflict that I think in the history of Nigeria, this is about the first conflict that will give us a serious problem and the conflict is called asymmetric war.

“We have had in the past some semblance of this type of war but the proper manifestation of it is the one we are seeing ow and asymmetric war is a war that requires all hands to be on deck if we really want to deal with it and nip it in the bud.

“These guys are serious; these guys have international sponsors, so we need to come together,” the NSCDC Boss said.

As a result, Audi urged security agencies to avoid rivalry and “service supremacy,” which he sees as a major impediment to the collaboration needed to win the war on terrorism.

He did say, however, that the NSCDC is working hard to rid the country of the rising levels of violence.

“Civil defence will do our best to make sure that these security incidences are curbed and totally eliminated,” Audi assured.