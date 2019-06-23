Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

The Special Military Taskforce code named ‘Operation Safe Haven’ deployed to restore law and order in Plateau state has warned trouble shooters to prepare to relocate from the state.

Commander of the taskforce, Major General Augustine Agundu stated at the weekend in Gashish district of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state, where over 188 persons were killed last year by suspected Fulani armed militia.

“No matter how hard you try to bring back peace, there are still some elements that are bent on disrupting all efforts, but I am sending a clear warning to them, that time has come for them to give peace a chance and whoever that is not ready to give peace a chance will be appropriately dealt with,” he declared.

Our correspondent recalls that on June 23, 2018, suspected Fulani armed men invaded Gashish community and killed over 188 persons in cold blood, leading to residents fleeing their homes to various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Jos, the state capital.

However, with the efforts of the military taskforce, some of the displaced persons have returned back to their ancestral homes.

Reassuring them of their safety during a visit to the community, the military taskforce reaffirmed the command’s commitment in ensuring that the deadly attack of 2018 does not reoccur.

“We are here to assure them that we are with them, we have intensified our information gathering mechanism using local sources to know what is going on within the society: we also have some roving teams and other means of tackling any insecurity that might occur to ensure that the fears and apprehension being nursed in the past are eliminated,” Maj. Gen. Agundu said.

Earlier, the Barkin-Ladi Local Government Chairman, Dickson Chollom, lauded the military taskforce for returning the IDP’s and restoring peace amongst the people.

Chollom, who was represented by the Secretary of the LGA, Mr. Davo Yakubu, said since Gen. Agundu took over as the Commander of the taskforce the situation of tackling insecurity has changed from reactive to proactive.

He tasked the people of the community to learn to corporate with security agencies for the existing peace to be sustained.

A Berom youth leader and a Fulani youth leader present at the occasion both spoke on ways to foster and maintain the existing cordial relationship between the Beroms and Fulanis.

They reminded government to fulfil the promise of locating a mobile police barracks in the troubled community.