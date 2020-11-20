Bandits demand N100m ransom for 6 kidnap ASPs in Katsina

In Katsina state, six senior police officers have been reportedly kidnapped by bandits.

Daily Times reports that the police officers were recently demobilized from the riot unit and eight of them were on their way to the Zamfara state police command on a transfer when they were ambushed and abducted in the Dogondaji area of Katsina state and taken into the forest. After a week with the abducted police officers, the bandits are allegedly demanded for a N100m ransom to release them

The police officers were among the nine who were just promoted to their current rank. They were attached to the Mobile Police Squadron 6, Maiduguri, Borno state.

Sources explain that the nine ASPs were planning to go to Zamfara State together but one of them changed his mind at the last minute while the others embarked on the trip in a commercial bus.

The source said, “When they were released to go to Zamfara, they scheduled a day for the trip from Maiduguri, but one of them said he wasn’t comfortable with the trip and declined to join them. He said he had something to do and promised to join them in Zamfara later.

“So, the eight others left, but on getting to Kano, the driver said he couldn’t continue the journey to Zamfara, because his vehicle had developed a fault. They joined another vehicle and on their way around Dongodaji in Katsina State, the bandits accosted and kidnapped them.

“While being taken away, two of them escaped and one of them was shot in the leg though he didn’t die. He found himself in a village and the villagers took him to a police station and he was taken to a hospital. The other six officers are still with the bandits who are demanding N100m ransom.”

However, two of the senior police officers were able to escape while the remaining six have been held captive for over one week. One of the two officers who escaped from the abductors said when contacted, that he was too weak to recount the incident.

The police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, is yet to respond to inquiries on the incident. However, the spokesperson of Borno state police command, DSP Edet Okon, said there was no reported case of abducted policemen from the command, adding that the alleged victims were no longer serving at the command because they had been transferred.