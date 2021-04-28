Bandits attack villages In Kebbi, Kill DPO, Others

Over 100 gunmen, suspected to be bandits fleeing riots in neighboring Niger State, attacked five villages in Kebbi State’s Sakaba Local Government Area, killing a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), four other police officers, and four members of the Vigilante community known as “Yan sa kai.”

Sakaba, Dan kolo, Makuku, Dokakambari, and Kurminhodo are the five villages attacked by the bandits, according to a report made available to newsmen in the city. They are all located in Sakaba Council Area in the southern part of the state.

“The bandits numbering about 100 men rode on miracles arrived the area shooting sporadically killing no less than 100 people across the five villages including the DPO and four of his men and the Yan sa Kai boys,” according to a local resident in the area, Salisu Adamu.

“They have killed DPO Jimoh Abdullahi, four Policemen, two Yan Sa kai boys, they killed seven people in Inana village alone, carted away hundreds of cattle, please we need your prayers.” He pleaded.

Nafiu Abubakar, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident and added that more security personnel have been drafted to the region to help with the security challenges.