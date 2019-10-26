The National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) ), have donated relief materials to victims of bandits’ attack taking refuge at LEA Primary School Birnin Yero, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IDPs, displaced from 17 villages by bandits on Oct. 20, received food items, cooking utensils, detergents, plates and tea cups, among other items donated by the commission.

The Federal Commissioner, NCFRMI, Sen. Basheer Mohammed, handed over the items to the IDPs at the camp on Saturday.

“I stand before you humble and pained by the recent calamity that befell you, the challenges you faced and the difficulties you have experienced in the past few days have no doubt caused you great distress.

“I cannot begin to understand what you are feelings, but I can assure you that my heart and sympathies are with you and your family.

“I am here to condole with you and to conduct a needs assessment of your situation.

“I want to assure you that the state and the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to finding a lasting solution to the plight of persons of concerns like you.

“I know that when you are forced to leave your homes and livelihood, your lives are uprooted in every sense and you are thrown into state of turmoil and confusion.

“As a Commissioner of NCFRMI under the leadership of President Buhari, it is my duty and responsibility to ensure your general wellbeing is given primacy in priorities,” he said.

Mohammad explained that the creation of Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs was to ensure prompt intervention and support to victims of emergencies across the country.

“We have mobilized our staff and resources to commence programmes for rehabilitation that will promote physical, social, psychological and economic recovery as part of the resettlement and reintegration process for IDPs in Nigeria,” he added.

He appreciated the support so far given to the IDPs by the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), NEMA, traditional rulers in the area and other concerned citizens.

The Chairman, Igabi Local Government, Mr Khamis Jabir called on the Federal Government to end the attacks on rural communities in the area.

Jabir said the local vigilantes in the local government are ready to engage the bandits if supported by security agencies.

Our people are ready to return home because they are farmers, he said, and called for action to facilitate their return.

He appreciate the commission for the donation and urged people of the area to support security agencies to end the menace of banditry and other criminal activities.(NAN)