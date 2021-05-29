Bandits allegedly kill three policemen in Delta deputy speaker’s community

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Barely 48 hours after an indigene of Akwukwu-Igbo, Oshimili north local government area of Delta state, attacked a police patrol team, killing one, as well as burning their vehicle at Otulu Junction; Umutu community police station, in Ukwuani local government area of the state, the country home of the Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), Hon. Ochor Christopher Ochor, was on Friday attacked by men of the underworld.

The dastardly act carried out in the early hours of Friday, at about 1:30pm, saw the hoodlums numbering over ten moved into Umutu police station, allegedly shot sporadically, killing two officers on the spot.

It was learnt that the third policeman, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), whose name is yet to be disclosed by the police Command, died in the hospital allegedly from High Blood Pressure.

In a press release by the Ag. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, confirming the attack and subsequent murder, said the hooligans met stiff resistance.

According to the image maker, “the Command lost two police men, while one ASP died of High Blood pressure in the hospital.

“The armed bandit who came with the intention of causing mayhem and burning down the station and carting away arm did not succeed, as they could not penetrate the station, no arm loss, the station was not burnt, normalcy has been restored.”

Continuing, the PPRO said: “The armed men had to retreat when they saw that the policemen on duty were not relenting, two of the armed bandits were gunned down while others were injured. They had to take a retreat, they quickly carried their dead and ran away.

“Armed men in their numbers stormed Umutu police station, they shot sporadically at the station, but due to proactive measures already put in place by the Delta state commissioner of police, they were faced with stiff resistance by the men on duty, as the policemen gave them a tough fight”.

He noted that the Commissioner of police, Ari Muhammed Ali, has assured members of the public that every measure has been put in place to arrest those responsible for the act, urging members of the public to help with useful and timely information.

Investigation revealed that the the 25 Local Government Area of Delta State have been gripped with the fear of the unknown considering the spate of insecurity and alleged Killings of police men especially in Aniocha South, North, Obiaruku, among others but the police boss, Ari Muhammad Ali however called for useful information to help the police arresst the situation