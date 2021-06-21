Banditry: El-Rufai cautions protesters against blocking Abuja-Kaduna highway

After locals blocked the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on Saturday in protest over bandit attacks, the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, met with the village head and other members of the community in the region.

Following the assassination of a 13-year-old girl, residents of Ungwar Magaji in the Chikun Local Government Area barricaded the expressway.

The governor, however, met with inhabitants of the region while accompanied by Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Lt. Col. MH Abdullahi, the Force Commander of Operation Thunder Strike, met El-Rufai on the Kaduna-Abuja road and briefed him on the security situation in the area.

“On Sunday, the Governor had a meeting in Kakkau community, which was attended by the village head, Mr. Iliya Garba Zarmai, and members of the community,” according to a statement from the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan.

Residents were told by the governor that the administration was doing all possible to safeguard their safety and property.

The governor, however, warned against blocking of roads, “a practice he described as detrimental to the activities of innocent citizens whose movement is forced to a halt.”

He emphasized that such acts would not provide a solution, but rather would cause panic and further law and order breakdown.