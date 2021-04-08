Bandit Leaders Surrender In Katsina, Give Up 45 Rustled Cattle, Machine Guns

On Thursday, four bandit leaders in Katsina state said they had surrendered 45 rustled cattle, two General Purpose Machine Guns, 24 AK 47 assault rifles, 109 GMPG ammunition, and 95 7.62MM Live Ammunition, among other things.

Katsina State is one of the states in the country that has been hardest hit by banditry.

Bandits abducted over 300 students from a Kankara secondary boarding school last December.

After fruitful talks with the kidnappers, the boys were released within a week, according to the Katsina government.

It’s unclear if the bandits who surrendered on Thursday received amnesty or not.

The federal government has rejected the idea of bandit amnesty, but some state governments, especially those in the West, have been more receptive.