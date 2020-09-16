“Banana Island was discovered by me” —Terry Waya (video)

Father to evicted Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Terry Waya says he discovered luxurious Lagos island, banana island.

The billionaire who hails from Benue state in an interview with BBC on Wednesday made this revelation.





Mr. Waya who was not born into wealth, said he moved to Kaduna where got married and had his kids before sending them off to a boarding school in London.

He also said he later relocated to Abuja and that it was during the military regime of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, he made a breakthrough in life.

The Versace went on to state that he discovered the popular Banana Island estate when he visited his friend General Adisa.



He said he was given the job to develop the area, but brought Gilbert Chagoury to work on the project.

Daily Times recalls that Kiddwaya’s father said his son would share the cash prize with Erica his lover if he wins, however that didn’t come to light.