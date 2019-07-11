Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

The Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran has urged the Osun state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola to ban mining activities in the state.

The paramount ruler spoke when he led obas, chiefs and political leaders in his domain on a visit to the governor to congratulate him on his victory at the Supreme Court.

He said that “it is hoped that you will assist us to rid Ijesaland of the unwanted visitors in the guise of gold miners whose influx into Ijesaland has been giving Ijesas panic, fear and embarrassment.

We want the governor and your government to put a ban on gold mining indefinitely.”

Oba Aromolaran also urged the governor to give favourable attention to his area in terms of development, adding that the appointment of traditional rulers in his domain without his consent as prescribed by law should stop to avoid rancour and other attendant social problems.

Ijesaland hosts the major mining sites in the state where many of the displaced miners from Zamfara state are now operating.

The m monarch said the influx of illegal miners has led to the displacement of farmers whose farmlands and landed property are being destroyed by the activities of the miners.

He promised that the traditional rulers would continue to lend their voices on things that will strengthen peaceful co-existence, unity and stability in the state.

Responding, Gov. Oyetola said his administration would not relent in his efforts to stamp out illegal miners from the state.

Commending the efforts of the royal fathers at curbing crime and criminality, the governor noted that his government would continue to partner the traditional rulers and chiefs in the administration of the state.

He added that “the issue of illegal mining has reached the front burner and it is time to nip the ugly incident in the bud.

We are working assiduously to keep our state safe and to rescue our land from being damaged by illegal miners.

“There is no doubt in the fact that the perpetrators are destroying our land which could have been used for farming.

We are working so hard to come up with a law that will be regulating mining activities in the state. This will further attest to our commitment to the welfare of our people.

“We understand the danger posed by this act and we are assuring our people of prompt action.”