Bala talks tough on about ending thuggery in Bauchi

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Samuel Luka, Bauchi

Bauchi state Governor, Bala Muhammed has expressed his government’s resolve to go tough on thugs who would try to jeopardise the existing peace being enjoyed in the state.

The governor who expressed sadness over a clash by rival hunters that claimed a life and left 14 others injured during a sallah durbar said he has directed the police in the state to adopt strict measures to curb youth gangsterism for peace to reign in the state.

Gov. Bala stated this yesterday when he visited the state specialist hospital and the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi to commiserate with patients.

He said his administration will build more cottage hospitals across the state to meet the health challenges of the people.

Mohammed said he was at the hospital as part of Sallah tour to identify with the sick in order to give them a sense of belonging.

The governor who went round the hospital, to assess facilities also pledged to provide modern equipments, drugs as well as employ more doctors to meet the health requirements of the people of the state.

The governor said his administration will prioritise healthcare, most especially in the local communities for easy access, pointing out that he was also at the Abubakar Tafawa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi to visit patients who sustained injuries as a result of clash between two groups of hunters during the sallah durbar in the state capital.