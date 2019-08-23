Samuel Luka

Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi state has directed the state Ministry of Power to fix the vandalized power cables that connects the NYSC orientation camp, Wailo to the national grid.

The governor gave the directive at the swearing in of NYSC batch B stream 2 corps members posted to the state held at the Wailo Permanent Camp, Bauchi.

Represented by the state Head of Service, Alhaji Nasiru Yalwa, the governor pledged to ensure the completion of all ongoing projects in the NYSC camp.

Gov. Bala, who called on the corps members posted to the state to use the opportunity to promote the bond of national unity and cohesion, irrespective of their cultural and ethnic backgrounds, urged them to reciprocate the gesture by respecting the cultural values and religion of host communities.

Bala said that “as part of efforts to ensure conducive environment at the orientation camp, government will provide hostel accommodation for officials and corps members, expansion and completion of 500- seat capacity hall as well as connecting the camp to the national grid.”

Also speaking, state NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Bashir Shehu said 1, 192 corps members were posted to the state and that they will undergo a three- week orientation course.