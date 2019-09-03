The Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed on Tuesday inspected water and road projects ahead of his first 100 days in office.

Speaking to newsmen at one of the road project site at Sabon Kaura within the state capital, the governor said that the inspection of the projects awarded by his administration is part of activities to mark his first 100 days in office.

The governor, who expressed satisfaction with the modern water facilities procured, said the development will no doubt ensure effective water supply in the state.

On the road projects he inspected, the governor expressed delight with the work so far done by the contractors, urging them to ensure the timely completion and in accordance with the specifications of the contract agreement.

According to the governor, monitoring and evaluation will be put in place to ensure the execution of projects awarded by the present administration.

At the Bauchi state Water and Sewerage Corporation, the Managing Director of the Corporation, Aminu Gital informed the governor that already, 100 trucks loaded with modern pipes have been procured for the replacement of old pipes.

Areas visited by the governor are the Bauchi state Water and Sewerage Corporation and the water site in Buzaye behind Zaranda Hotel, road projects in Yakubun Bauchi and Sabon Kaura – Jos Road as well as the road project in Wuntin Dada.