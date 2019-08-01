By Samuel Luka, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has inaugurated another road construction work linking Dazaro and Misau Local Government Areas of the state.

Speaking at the project site in Sade Town on Wednesday, the governor disclosed that the road construction was awarded at the cost of over N3 billion.

The governor while announcing the release of 50 per cent of the contract amount as part of efforts to ensure the completion of the project at the stipulated period explained that, when completed, the road would reduce the hardship being faced by the benefiting communities.

Bala, who assured that his administration, will not relent in awarding road projects for infrastructural development of the state appealed to people of the state to support and cooperate with his administration for effective implementation of its policies and programmes geared towards improving their living conditions.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Works and Transport, Stephen Abubakar explained that the road covers a distance of 16.2 kilometres which will be constructed with two coats of surface dressing on a 7.3 meter carriageway and single coat on 1.5 meter shoulders on each side of the road.

He said the road involves the construction of a number of box and pipe culverts and noted that a supervision team has been appointed to ensure adherence to specifications.

The member representing Hardawa Constituency at the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Babayo Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of the benefiting communities, expressed gratitude to the governor for the gesture and recalled that the road was initially planned to be constructed in 1981.