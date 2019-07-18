By Samuel Luka, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to improve the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as part of efforts to reduce over -dependence on federal allocation.

Bala stated this yesterday when he received a delegation from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Zero Project Initiative on a courtesy visit at the council chamber, Government House, Bauchi.

Gov. Mohammed said his administration has taken measures to ensure products produced by farmers in the state meet international requirements.

The governor, who pledged to key into the federal government’s agricultural policy, announced the establishment of a market for grains and other agricultural products.

According to him, the establishment of the market would address the sale and use of certain chemicals in addition to reducing hunger and poverty in the state.

“Providing adequate agricultural extension workers is the only remedy for improving the capacity of farmers for the socio-economic development of every country. Already, a committee has been constituted to assist my administration towards improving critical sectors of the economy. I wish to commend the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for its support to the Bauchi state government,” he added.

On his part, the leader of the delegation who is the state Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammad Yusuf said the Zero Project Initiative was initiated in 2007 in order to achieve zero rejection of the country’s agricultural produce in both the domestic and international markets.

Yusuf called on the Bauchi state government to establish a single one-stop market for grains and other agricultural products that will go a long way in getting traders and agricultural commodities in one strategic location for easy access.

He explained that over 50 projects have been executed by the ministry as part of its determination to improve the living condition of rural communities across the state.