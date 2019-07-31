Samuel Luka, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has sworn-in 20 local government caretaker committee chairmen with a call on them to justify the confidence reposed in them by being accountable and transparent while carrying out their responsibilities.

Addressing the appointees at Council Chamber, Government House, Bauchi, the governor said with their appointment, his administration has demonstrated determination to re-inject vibrancy into the administration of local government system.

“Your selection as caretaker committee chairmen was based on your contributions to the development of the state and the country as a whole,” declared, adding that local government being among the three tiers of government is critical to the operation of his administration as it plays a major role in the provision of social services to the people.

The governor, who cautioned the caretaker chairmen against mismanagement of resources, admonished them to provide the needed change in their respective council areas, saying that there is no room for financial mismanagement.

“I urge you to work with relevant stakeholders for the smooth running of your councils. I assure you that the present administration under my care would ensure poverty reduction through various youth and women empowerment schemes,” Bala said.

The governor re-echoed his administration’s readiness towards ensuring accountability and adherence to due process in governance.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, the Tafawa Balewa Local Government Caretaker Chairman, Kefas Magaji pledged their support to the governor for the success of his administration.