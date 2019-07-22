Samuel Luka, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has awarded road construction contracts worth N5 billion for the rehabilitation of roads within the state capital.

The governor who made this known on Monday while inaugurating the contracts, said they include construction of the Gombe -Maiduguri Road bye-pass, Sabon Kaura – Jos Road bye-pass and the rehabilitation of Sultan Abubakar Road to Muda Lawal Market Road and Yakubun Bauchi Quarters Road.

Bala said the contract for the construction of the two bye -passes was awarded as part of efforts to reduce road accidents on the affected roads.

“The contract for Gombe -Maiduguri Road bye-pass and Yakubun Bauchi Quarters is to gulp over N2 billion. That of Sabon Kaura – Jos Road bye-pass and Sultan Abubakar -Muda Lawal Road is awarded at the cost of over N2 billion,” the governor explained.

He stated that his administration is embarking on road construction and rehabilitation and other projects in order to deliver on its campaign promises before the first 100 days in office.

Gov. Bala, who noted that the contracts for the road construction and rehabilitation requires paying compensation for lands and other properties, pledged the timely compensation for the owners of the would be affected properties.

Also, speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Transport, Stephen Abubakar, explained that the construction of the Gombe Road -Maiduguri Road bye- pass is 4.4 kilometres, Sabon Kaura – Jos Road bye-pass is 6.2 kilometres, Yakubun Bauchi Quarters is 1.8 kilometres while that of Muda Lawal Market Road is one kilometre.

Abubakar, who applauded the governor for awarding the contracts, observed that when completed the rehabilitated roads will go a long way in enhancing the economy, safety, livelihood and physical development of the affected communities.

Managing Director of TRIACTA Nigeria Limited, the company handling the projects, Elie Farhat, pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them by completing the projects within six months.