Bala approves N1 billion loan for Bauchi fertilizer blending company

Samuel Luka, Bauchi



Bauchi state government has announced the approval of N1 billion for the state’s own fertilizer Blending company to commence production in earnest.



Governor Bala Mohammed who made this known at the company’s premises during an inspection visit on Tuesday said his administration will not play politics with the agricultural sector.



Bala while noting that 99 percent of the people of Bauchi are farmers, said on assumption of office, the fertilizer company was indebted to the tune of N700 million from the Sovereign Wealth Fund.



The Governor who explained that his administration has since settled the debt added that: “We have paid our debt and we are not going to continue with the old practice because it will not take us anywhere”.



He said: “there is no free breakfast anywhere considering the fact that all the monies we are getting from the federation account, sometimes six billion naira, sometimes seven billion is going to the payment of salaries and pensions for civil servants and some of us that is the only 1 percent of the population”.



“We want to take care of the 99 percent population of Bauchi people who are mostly farmers and traders and the only way we can ensure food security is to provide fertilizer at an affordable rate”, he added.



Bala further said: “that is why we have gone a step further to give N1 billion loan to the fertilizer blending plant to start producing fertilizer”.



According to him, the company has given his government the assurance that by the end of next month, the state is going to have fertilizer at an affordable rate.



The Governor expressed hope that the state commissioner of agriculture and the Bauchi State Agricultural Supply Commission (BASAC) will establish a system where the fertilizer would be made available in all the nook and crannies of the state.



He said as the Governor, he has played his own part, hence the need for them to play their own.



In his speech, the Chairman of the Company, Alhaji Bappah Aliyu Misau expressed gratitude to the Governor for the loan, adding that the move will help in revamping the company for optimum performance.