Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has constituted a 17-man committee to investigate the reason for the non-possession of Bank Verification Numbers by 41, 448 civil servants and pensioners in the state.

Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Comrade Muktar Gidado, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen at the Government House, Bauchi, said Senator Adamu Gumba is to chair the committee.

Gidado listed members of the committee as the governor’s special adviser on civil service, Mr. Abdon Dalla Gin, representative of the Bauchi state Civil Service Commission, representative of the state accountant general, chairman, state House of Assembly Committee on Public Service, executive chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board and executive chairman, Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

Others according to the aide are representative of the auditor general of the state and local government, representative of the police, representative of the DSS, state NLC chairman, and state TUC chairman.

He said the committee’s terms of reference is to ascertain whether those civil servants without the BVN are bonafide staff and pensioners of the state government and to identify why they were being paid without the BVN.

Other terms of reference include identifying government and bank officials involved in the perpetration of the infractions and recommending appropriate sections against the indicted officials.

Gidado noted that in the course of its assignment, the committee would recommend to the state government the payment of salaries and pensions of those cleared as having duly authentic BVN and make any recommendations incidental to their assignment.

The governor’s media aide said the committee is mandated to submit its report within two weeks and called on all affected civil servants and pensioners to support the committee to ensure hitch-free and timely completion of the assignment.