Tiemoue Bakayoko has defended his decision to rejoin Monaco from Chelsea, insisting the move is not “a step back” at this stage of his career.

The 25-year-old has re-signed for Monaco on a loan deal until the end of the season, with an option to buy next summer included for the Ligue 1 outfit.

The France international completed a £40 million ($49m) move from Stade Louis II to Chelsea in 2017, but he struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League.