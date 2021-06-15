Bakassi lads return after years of disbandment due to insecurity in the South-East

Years after their disbandment, the Bakassi Boys, a vigilante group in the South East, have returned to some parts of Awka, Anambra State capital.

They were seen in vans, singing and warning criminals.

However, it could not be confirmed who invited the dreaded vigilante group.

A Senior Police Officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said some security men arrived at the state but failed to confirm if they were sent by the government. Based on current happenings in the South East, are you in support of the return of Bakassi Boys?