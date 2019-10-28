The Overseer of Latter Rain Assembly (LRA), and convener of the Save Nigeria Group (SNG) Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said that those who stole will vomit all they had stolen before he goes.

Bakare during a sermon on Sunday at the his church in Lagos said some people came to him in 2011, and told him to sign that he would step down after a few days as VP and get a house in Abuja and another one in “Banana Republic”.

He also rained curses on the government that does not know that the purpose of government is the welfare of the people saying : ‘Woe betides the government that does not know that the purpose of government is the welfare of the people’

He also said that: “The eyes of those who see will not be dim. The ears of those who hear will listen. Also, the heart of the rash will understand knowledge and the tongue of the stammerers will be ready to speak plainly,” Bakare said.

“The foolish person would no longer be called generous. You can say ‘so so and so’ has stolen all the money in the state, but he is a very generous man, you are foolish.

“That’s why potholes are killing you, that’s what pools of water… you can’t drive now anymore because what is meant for road has been stolen since democracy began, they are living larger than life having jets here, having jets there, having house in Bourdillon, having house in this place, having house in that place, having house in every place at the expense of the public.

“You will not go without vomiting what you have stolen. Wait, and see. Because a king will reign in righteousness and princes will rule with justice. Unfortunately, Nigeria people, you celebrate your villains and crucify your heroes.”

On floods Pastor Bakare said: “You’re complaining about Flood . Since 1999 the condition of this road for 30 years now since I’ve been here has remained the same. They’ll do patch-patch, join-join, until rain comes and reveal that they have not been right with the people,”

“And you think your children will stand shoulder high above the perversity you have created? I see the race to 2023, congratulations Presidential ‘hope-fools’. You cannot, you have stolen what belong to all.

“You can tell the man, he is a very generous man, he would pay for your hospital bill. Because he didn’t build hospitals. The foolish person will no longer be called generous.

“Woe betides the government that does not know that the purpose of government is the welfare of the people.”

