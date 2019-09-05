The Man-O-War Cay, Abaco Islands, Bahamas witnessed a ravage hit of category 5 Hurricane Dorian on the 24th of august, while taking count of the encountered losses, the once graceful island was transformed into a giant pile of rubble.

Bahamian officials said there were at least 20 people who were critically injured by the hurricane, leaving apocalyptic scenes and remnants of the buildings after the destruction.

“At least seven death have been recorded so far with expectations to increase of death toll” the prime minister says.

The search crew were unable to reach depths of the rumble for days as there was about 90% to 100% destruction recorded on the island which has made search rescue missions unsafe for the search team.