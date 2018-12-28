Baga attack: Troops in pursuit of Boko Haram attackers

According to the Director, Army Public Brig-Gen. Sani Usman, troops of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and Air Task Force (ATF) are on the trail of fleeing Boko Haram terrorists that attacked 7 Brigade headquarters, Baga in Borno State.The Brigade headquarters was attacked on Wednesday by 7p.m., leading to the death of naval personnel that participated in repelling the insurgents.In a statement Thursday, Gen. Sani Usman, “The troops along with their Nigerian Navy counterparts put up a very determined fight to repel the attack throughout the night.“The Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole has also sent in reinforcement in hot pursuit of the terrorists. Unfortunately, personnel of Nigerian Navy was killed in action,” he said, adding that a search and rescue team had been constituted to pursue the fleeing terrorists in Baga town and Lake Chad Islands.According to Usman, the Nigerian Air Force component has also been mobilised and are engaging the fleeing terrorists while urging the people to remain calm as troops conduct clearance and mop up operations. “We implore members of the general public to disregard any contrary information circulating on the attack. The army will keep the people informed on the pursuit and mop up operations.”