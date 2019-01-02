Bad political leadership, bane of Nigeria’s growth- Salis

The governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), in Lagos State, Owolabi Salis, has said that the challenge facing Nigeria is not religious but bad political leadership.Salis, who made this disclosure at the Lagos Central Mosque Annex, Alimosho constituency, said religion is separate from economic management and that the problem of Nigeria is poor management from the political leaders.According to him, “religion has its own value in the sense that it teaches peace and helps relationship. Without religion, people will be killing each other, but the fact remains that some religious people are not doing the right thing.“Poverty is the real cause most people run to religious gathering. They find happiness in religion by going to different crusades and other political gathering, if there were jobs and the economic situation is good, people will be busy and have less time to go there.So let’s say the problem in Nigeria today is political leadership problem.”Salis added that, “There are no jobs , leaders are corrupt and there are no good welfare systems for the people. All over the world, a good government will put all those things in place and like I keep on saying, it is necessary to bridge that gap and give to the poor what they need to survive, but those things are not in place and people are in pain, so in order to get relieve, they run to religious leaders.“Some of these people who are either jobless or are going through some other economic challenges sometimes think someone is behind their predicament, meanwhile, it is just a psycho-social problem.“This sometimes leads some people into crime, some go into begging and drug while some run to religious leaders,” he said.He, however, pledged to create jobs for Lagosians if he becomes the governor.In a related development, the Lagos State AD governorship candidate,has said that traditional rulers will play advisory role in his cabinet if elected in the 2019 election.Salis said this while addressing newsmen in Lagos after a meeting with traditional rulers in Alimosho Federal Constituency of the state.He stated that the traditional institution had been relegated, but stressed the need to integrate them into governance.According to him, the traditional institution which is the oldest form of government still has a role to play in governance because of their closeness to the people. Salis said he was optimistic that the traditional rulers would mobilise their people for the AD in the coming polls.He said: “I have been meeting traditional rulers in the state because they are very important people in the society. These include the ‘Obas and Baales’ who are much closer to the people.“In our meeting here at Alimosho, most of traditional rulers are supporting me and they promised to work for me. We are going to involve them in advisory capacity when the AD forms the next administration.”The gubernatorial candidate said that the medical attention of the traditional rulers, especially the older ones would be that of the government.“I am aware of some of them who have challenges and cannot take care of their medical bill. This to me is scandalous, government should be able to care for their needs because of the important role they play.“We are very conscious of this, so the AD administration will not allow this decadence.“We have to ensure improvement in their life, so that they can perform their natural assignments without hindrance,” he added.