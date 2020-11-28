Bad blood in PDP responsible for Umahi’s defection to APC – Matawalle

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has stated that hat “bad blood in the PDP” was responsible for Governor Dave Umahi’s defection to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Matawalle said this in a statement on Friday, November 27 while commending Umahi’s defection to APC.

According to the statement signed by Matawalle’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Zailani Baffa, said, “Governor Matawalle has rather commended Governor Umahi for his bold decision, rather than condemning him, because everyone feels welcome only in a house where he feels comfortable.

“If this trend of generating bad blood amongst us continues unabated, our great party will increasingly be on the receiving end as we move towards the year 2023. I am having a very bad experience of late from some of my PDP governor colleagues, which I still find very puzzling.”

Meanwhile, Daily Times gathered that Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Friday said all politicians in the South East who were not members of the APC were targets of the ruling party.

He said the idea was to have all politicians in the zone in the APC and the plan was not restricted to state governors alone.

Uzodinma disclosed this in an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting he had with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, “Everybody that is not in the APC now in the South-East is a target. It is not only governors. It includes those who are not governors, the entire political class.”