By Chioma Joseph

Seven pregnant girls, within the age range of 13 to 27, were on Wednesday, rescued by operatives of Lagos State Police Command, at Cele bus-stop, Oshodi- Apapa Express Way.



According to the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, information about the pregnant girls, stranded at Cele bus-stop, had filtered to the police at 1 a.m.



Bala said upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Isolo, CSP Folorunsho Gabriel led operatives to the bus stop, where the girls were rescued.

He said, “ On October 2019 at 1.00am, Isolo Police Station received an Information that seven pregnant young girls were seen stranded at Cele Bus Stop along Oshodi- Apapa Express Way, Lagos.



“ A team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer Isolo, CSP Folorunsho Gabriel mobilized to the area. The seven pregnant girls were rescued to the Station. They are between ages 13 and 27.



“ Five of them are from Imo State, the remaining two are from Abia and Rivers States respectively. A child of about 2years was also rescued. “



Baka also said that the rescued persons, were all handed over to NAPTIP for further investigation, noting that they may also be linked to other baby factories uncovered in Ikotun and Ejigbo recently.