Babayaro’s wife finally laid to rest — Daily Times Nigeria

It is quite a sad news that Nigerian ex-footballer Emmanuel Babayaro’s wife is no more as she left him to the cold arms of death.

This tragic event will forever be a painful one as their memories will still live on in your heart.

Emmanuel Babayaro’s wife laid to rest

Nobody will ever pray for the death of their loved ones especially their spouses. You can imagine someone you love and cherish and hoping to spend the rest of your life with till old age died unexpectedly.

Late Mrs. Magdalene Emmanuel met her untimely death on Saturday February 20, 2021 as she was involved in a motor accident in Abuja, Daily Times gathered.

She was with her children during the accident but she was only one who didn’t survive.

Babayaro’s wife, Magdalene was rushed to Garki General Hospital but she unfortunately gave up the ghost. She died at the age of 46.