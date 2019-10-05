U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Saturday announced closer cooperation, especially militarily, with Greece after meeting with the country’s prime minister during a trip to Athens.

Pompeo and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said the NATO countries will also strengthen their ties in the energy and economic sectors.

“We’re opening a new chapter in our history,’’ said Mitsotakis,

“Our relationship was truly never as strong as today.’’

A strong military relationship will have positive effects in other areas such as the economy as well as promote U.S. investment in Greece, said Pompeo.

“We think that’s important, as a security matter, for our two countries to work together,’’ he added.

Athens and Washington are expected to sign a mutual defence cooperation agreement later on Saturday.

Relations between Athens and Washington have grown closer as the U.S.’ ties with Turkey have become colder in recent years.

Pompeo arrived in Athens on Friday night and is set to leave Sunday.

(dpa/NAN)