B/Haram attack: APC governors commiserate with Zulum

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday commiserated with the people and government of Borno State over weekend attack on the state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum along Maiduguri/ Baga road, Daily Times gathered.

The governors under their umbrella body, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) regretted the loss of lives in the dastardly incident targeted at Governor Zulum.

In a statement by its chairman and governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the PGF commended the courage of the Borno governor in initiating peacebuilding processes.

“We commiserate with the people and government of Borno State over the unfortunate attack of Saturday, September 26, 2020, on two convoys along Maiduguri/Baga Road of Borno State—one belonging to His Excellency Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and the second belonging to the Committee on Baga reconstruction.

“As Progressive Governors, we are saddened by this dastardly attack, which has resulted in the unfortunate death of precious lives of security personnel and innocent citizens.

“We join our brother, Governor Zulum, our leaders in Borno State and all Nigerians to pray for the repose of the souls of all those who lost their lives. In this painful period, Nigerians should be strengthened by the determination of Governor Zulum to expedite the peacebuilding process in Borno State and indeed the whole of North East.

“All Nigerians should rise in support of the laudable initiatives of Borno State Government to return citizens in the State back to normal life. We must rise in support of the people and

government of Borno State to end all activities of Boko Haram insurgents, which promote trade and tax administration that fund their heinous activities.

“Clearly, the strategies and tactics currently adopted by Borno State and security agencies are very effective and the attack of Saturday, September 26, 2020, on the two convoys by the Boko Haram insurgents is to distract the government from ensuring that life return to normal in Borno State”, said Bagudu.

The PGF called on the Federal Government to immediately provide more logistical support to security agencies deployed to Borno state to ensure a speedy return to normal life in Borno State and the whole of North East.

The governors promised continued support to governor Zulum while re-affirming their commitment to support security agencies to end all activities of Boko Haram in all parts of Nigeria.

