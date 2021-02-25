Azeez makes UNILORIN first Professor of Mass Communication

By Nneka Nwogwugwu

A former Head of Department of Mass Communication, Faculty of Communication and Information Science, University of Ilorn, Dr. Lukman Adesina Azeez , has been promoted to the position of a Professor, making him the first professor of the department since its creation in 2005.

As a pioneer staff of the Department Dr. Azeez, the ‘Jagaban’ as his proudly called by colleagues in the department received the notice of his appointment on Wednesday, February 25, 2021, which many considered as a long awaiting honour.

The appointment ,which is also currently awaiting the approval of the governing council of the University did not come as a surprise as despite his academic efforts , Azeez carry out his teachings ,research and other managerial assignments with complete zeal of hope and friendly nature amidst students and staff of the Department and the University Community.

The 48-year-old with 12 years lecturing experience at the University of Ilorin, is a graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Lagos, where he later obtained his Master’s degrees in Mass Communication, and International Law and Diplomacy.

He furthered his education to obtain a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Degree in Communication Studies from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom.

Dr. Azeez, who assumed the position of Lecturer II in the Department of Mass Communication in 2009 has held relevant positions in the department as well as the Faculty of Communication and Information Science.

He was the former Acting Head of Department Mass Communication from 2018 -2019 and Sub Dean of the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences from 2015 – 2017.

Among other positions he holds in the institution include: Director, Advancement Office of the University of Ilorin, Chairman, Unilorin Bulletin Editorial Board, Member, Unilorin FM Radio, Member, Unilorin Publishing House, Faculty Representative, Unilorin Postgraduate School and Member, Technical Committee of Center for Ilorin Studies.

Asides working in the academic environment, Dr. Azeez is the current Coordinator/Facilitator of the International Institute of Journalism, Ilorin Study Center, a training wing of the Nigeria Union of Journalism, where is also a member of the Unilorin Chapel of the Union in the State.

He was also at the Ibadan polytechnic, where he use to be part-time lecturer and also a press officer for the Ministries of Finance, Women Affairs and Information in the Oyo State Government.

The communication scholar is also a Member of the Association of International Law, Member of African Council for Communication Education, Member of Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria and Fellow of the Institute of Human and Natural Resources.

He was also an Associate Member of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations.

Dr. Azeez , at his undergraduate and postgraduate levels worn several first positions/awards,and published many research works and have also authored over 40 publications.

Reacting to his elevation, students across the departments in the faculty were full of joy.

Among them , a postgraduate student of Mass Communication in the department, Mr. Muhammad Kameel, OMOTOSHO, said that Dr. A. L. Azeez’s elevation was not unexpected, adding, ‘In fact, I would describe it as belated. This is because the communication Don has always been a semblance of excellence in all ramifications as well as communication field of study is concerned.

‘All in all, I joined the thousands of well-wishers in congratulating the Noble Scholar on his well deserved elevation and I pray Allah in His infinite mercy to continue to guide and guard him as the pioneer professor of Mass Communication at University of Ilorin Mass Communication Department’, he added.

Also speaking , Miss. Labibah Mustafa , an undergraduate whose tutelage is under Dr. Azeez said that for us all in the department , it is worthy of celebration and appreciation to God Almighty, stressing, ‘It is my prayer that the Lord Almighty will bless this attainment and make it a greater pedestal to serve Him and the humanity better’.

While commenting the Director of Corporate Affairs, University of Ilorin, Mr. Kunle Akogun, said, ‘I Congratulates Dr. Lukman Azeez, the Editorial Board Chairman of Unilorin Bulletin, on your promotion to the much-awaited professional rank. With this, you have set an enviable record as the very first Professor of Mass Communication at the University of Ilorin. Kudos! Barakkallahu fihi!’

Also , Baba Joseph Olafare of the Registry Unit, University of Ilorin, said, ‘I joined others in Congratulating Prof. L. A. Azeez on his new Promotion. Ko si oun ti Suru se ti, nitori akoko Olorun lo dara ju. I Congratulate the Unilorin Bulletin Editorial Board and the Journalism profession. Once again Congratulations’.

“To friends and colleagues, it is our great pleasure that our colleagues, our own Jagaban, Dr. A. L. Azeez, has finally elevated to the post of Professor. We thank them as we are equally delighted’.