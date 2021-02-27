AYKO Agency Presents AYKO2021 — Daily Times Nigeria

By Mutiat Alli

AYKO Agency is set to present AYKO2021- a talent and modelling competition open to individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 years old with a compelling story.

Emphasis is on supporting the upskilling and employment (therefore wealth growth) of our winners at the end of the competition.

AYKO Agency is a talent and modelling agency born of a shared passion of the co-founders, and with a simple vision: “creating a platform that enables African talents and models to have equitable opportunities and an unbiased start in life”.

The Agency was formed out of the names of its co-founders, Ayoola Bakare (@ayoola) and Koya Onagoruwa (@adeonagoruwa). Both have always been driven and inspired to “give something back”, and in addition to the aforementioned, are committed to supporting other worthwhile causes including mental health awareness, digital poverty, and community support.

Entries are open from March 8, 2021 to young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 years old.

Twelve models and/or talents will be selected from the poll of applications and presented before our judges on June 11, 2021, at a glitzy event managed by Pride Rock Entertainment, where we will pick five lucky winners.

These five winners will be going home with a cash prize of N500,000 each, a three-week intensive Bootcamp training session with AYKO Agency to help them hone and develop their skills, financial literacy and personal development and an exclusive sign on as a model or talent with AYKO Agency.

AYKO Agency are not only out to develop the creative capacity of the models and talents, but strongly believe that investing in the wellbeing and improving the lifestyle of our talents and models will encourage self-growth, which will help our talents and models to realize their own potential.

Hence, why we have the AYKO Foundation whose main goals is to drive mental health awareness, digital poverty and community support in Nigeria. In addition to all other prizes, we will be partnering with indigenous NGOs to focus on these aforementioned areas